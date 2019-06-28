Pinder just recently received an offer from UNC and was at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp two weeks ago a week after attending one of UNC;s first summer camps of the month. This past weekend, however, he took an official visit to Pittsburgh, but the tar heels ended up winning out.

Clyde Pinder , a 4-star defensive tackle from Armwood High School in Tampa, FL, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Friday evening on Twitter.

At 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds, Pinder also has offers from Penn State, West Virginia, Arizona State, Virginia Tech and many others.

Pinder is rated the No. 53 overall prospect in the state of Florida as well as the No. 27 defensive tackle in the nation.

Pinder is the 20th member of UNC's class of 2020 to commit to the Tar Heels. He is the first defensive tackle but fourth defensive lineman. Three defensive ends have already committed to UNC.



The class breakdown now is: 3 WR; 3 DE; 3 ATH; 2 TE; 2 OL; 2 DB; 2 RB; 1 LB and 1 QB.







