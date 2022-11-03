One of the top players in the class of 2024 was a guest of North Carolina’s for the Tar Heels' game with the Pittsburgh Panthers. Four-star defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler, a 6-foot-5, 290-pounder, was in Chapel Hill to check out everything the UNC Coach Mack Brown and his staff have to offer.

Brown-Shuler, who is the No. 35 player in his class, was offered by the Tar Heels back in March and has an impressive offer list that includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, USC and many others.