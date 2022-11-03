News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-03 09:43:03 -0500') }} football Edit

4-Star DT Hevin Brown-Shuler Recaps UNC Visit

Class of 2024 defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler was at the UNC-Pitt game Saturday.
Class of 2024 defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler was at the UNC-Pitt game Saturday. (Jacob Turner)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

One of the top players in the class of 2024 was a guest of North Carolina’s for the Tar Heels' game with the Pittsburgh Panthers. Four-star defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler, a 6-foot-5, 290-pounder, was in Chapel Hill to check out everything the UNC Coach Mack Brown and his staff have to offer.

Brown-Shuler, who is the No. 35 player in his class, was offered by the Tar Heels back in March and has an impressive offer list that includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, USC and many others.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}