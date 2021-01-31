One of North Carolina's recent class of 2022 football prospects it offered has a unique interest in the Tar Heels.

Qaeshon Sapp, a 4-star offensive guard out of Lee County High School in Leesburg, GA, has. Sapp has a unique interest in the Tar Heels due to family connections in the Old North State specifically the Jacksonville-Onslow County area.

The 6-foot-4, 310 pounder is currently the No. 29 ranked prospect in Georgia and has offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and LSU among others.

THI caught up with Sapp to get his thoughts on the Tar Heel offer.