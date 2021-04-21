4-Star Illinois LB Discusses Offer From Tar Heels
Sebastian Cheeks, a 4-star outside linebacker out of Evanston (IL) High School, has set up his first official visit and it will be to North Carolina on the weekend of June 4. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder was offered on March 29 by UNC Coach Mack Brown.
Cheeks, a member of the class of 2022 is ranked No. 109 nationwide and No. 12 in his position group. He has been offered by several schools including Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
THI caught up with Cheeks on Tuesday to get his thoughts on North Carolina:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news