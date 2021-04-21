Sebastian Cheeks, a 4-star outside linebacker out of Evanston (IL) High School, has set up his first official visit and it will be to North Carolina on the weekend of June 4. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder was offered on March 29 by UNC Coach Mack Brown.

Cheeks, a member of the class of 2022 is ranked No. 109 nationwide and No. 12 in his position group. He has been offered by several schools including Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.

THI caught up with Cheeks on Tuesday to get his thoughts on North Carolina: