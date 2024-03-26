Elijah Golden, who is originally from Virginia, is currently a strongside defensive end who attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, and was recently offered by North Carolina.

A 4-star prospect in the class of 2026, the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder has been to Chapel Hill a few times, and plans on getting back again fairly soon.

Along with the Tar Heels, Golden has also been offered by Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Maryland, and Virginia, among many others. We recently caught up with Golden to learn more about the UNC offer, his thoughts about Mack Brown’s program, and his recruitment in general.

Here is that conversation: