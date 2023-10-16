Class of 2025 four-star outside linebacker CJ Jimcoily was one of many recruits that were in Chapel Hill on Saturday to watch the North Carolina Tar Heels host the Miami Hurricanes.

Jimcoily, a 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from Lipcombe Academy in Nashville, TN, has been one of the top targets for the Tar Heel coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball.

The standout is currently ranked as the No. 175 recruit nationally and No. 8 in the state of Tennessee. Jimcoily, who was offered by North Carolina on February 28, has offers from Auburn, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M among many others.

THI caught up with Jimcoily on Monday night and got his thoughts about his visit to Chapel Hill.