Jalon Walker is just starting his junior year in high school but already has an awfully impressive offer sheet with plenty of interesting college options.

The 4-star, 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker who attends Salisbury (NC) High School, has been extended offers by LSU, Auburn, Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame and North Carolina, among many others. Seven ACC schools have offered.

So, what’s the latest with Walker and his recruitment, in particular UNC? THI caught up with him to get some answers, and here’s what he had to say: