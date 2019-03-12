TarHeelIllustrated.com

Myles Murphy, a 4-star defensive end from High Point, NC, is one of the top prospects in the class of 2020 and was among a stellar group of defensive linemen in Chapel Hill this past weekend. It was the last big junior day that included a North Carolina basketball game and overall, everything went well for Murphy.

“It was a great experience to be with all the top recruits in NC and coach Mack Brown,” the 6-foor-4, 240 pounder told THI. “Coach Brown and defensive line coach Tim Cross are both cool to be around.” Like many prospects, the Southwest Guilford High School standout has seen the Tar Heels prioritizing instate players, including many of the top defensive linemen.

“I am familiar with those guys, all of us are close,” Myles said. “They said if all great NC players stayed in state, UNC would win championships.” Earlier last week, Murphy announced a top ten list that included N.C. State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Florida and the Tar Heels. Following the visit this past weekend, UNC cemented itself among his top programs. He has also made recent trips to North Carolina State and South Carolina.

Myles Murphy Highlights