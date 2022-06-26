4-Star OK Cornerback Dale Miller Commits To UNC

Dale Miller, a 4--star class of 2023 cornerback who will attend Deer Creek High School in Edmond, OK, this falll, has announced he will play football at North Carolina on Sunday. At 5-foot-11 and 173 pounds, Miller chose the Tar Heels over offers from Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, Mississippi State, and Tennessee, among others. He played his junior season at powerhouse Hoover (AL) High School where he finished with 30 tackles and 3 interceptions. He helped lead them to a 12-1 season and ironically lost to current Tar Heel freshman quarterback Conner Harrill and his Thompson High School teammates in the Alabama 7A state semifinals. He later enrolled at IMG Academy in Brandenton, FL, but has moved to Oklahoma to start his senior season. Miller becomes the seventh commitment for the Tar Heels and will join quarterback Tad Hudson, offensive lineman Nolan McConnell, defensive tackle Joel Starlings, linebacker Caleb Lavallee, cornerback Kaleb Cost, and tight end Julien Randolph.

Miller was in Chapel Hill this weekend for his official visit and realized this is where he wanted to play collegiate football. "I decided on UNC because the atmosphere when I got there from the players who took us around to the coaches," Miller told THI. "Everyone felt like family and the facility was great very nice place." Another reason why he decided on the Tar Heels was the relationship he has built with Coach Dre' Bly. "Coach Bly definitely will help me make it to the next level," said Miller. "Coach understands that he's been where I’m trying to go. He has the energy that he brings towards the game is crazy. I feel like that what I like the most and coach was a baller back when he played." Miller is the second cornerback to commit to UNC for the class of 2023, joining Kaleb Cost, who committed on June 11.

Deana's Take:

"Miller becomes the second 4-star cornerback in the class of 2023 to become a Tar Heel joining Kaleb Cost. This is a huge statement by Coach Dre Bly in getting another highly ranked and dynamic corner. This class is coming together nicely for Coach Brown and the Tar Heels."

Dale Miller' s Highlights