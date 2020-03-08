Eli Sutton, a 4-star offensive tackle who attends Brentwood Academy in Nashville, TN, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Sunday. Sutton, who is 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, has also been offered by Michigan, Auburn, Penn State, Florida, Baylor and LSU, among many others, is rated the No. 153 overall prospect nationally in the class od 2021. He’s the No. 21 player nationally at his position and the No. 4 overall prospect in Tennessee.

Sutton had a top seven that included Miami, Duke, Kentucky, Penn State, Georgia Tech and Northwestern along with the Tar Heels, and he’s visited Miami three times. He recently told Canesports.com that a few schools had separated from the pack but didn’t list which ones they were. He was scheduled to visit Northwestern this weekend but apparently did not make the trip. Sutton is the ninth prospect in the class of 2021 to commit to Mack Brown’s program and the fourth one in the last week.



Deana's Take:

“Sutton is an example of Coach Brown saying that they would go out of state for elite talent. This kid is that and has an impressive offer list. He is the type of offensive linemen that will do outstanding at UNC.”







Eli Sutton Highlights