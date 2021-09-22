Class of 2023 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling of Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant, SC, was one of many recruits that was in attendance for North Carolina’s 59-39 win over Virginia Saturday night in Kenan Stadium.

Freeling, a 4-star prospect who stands 6-foot-7m weighs 278 pounds, and is ranked No. 115 in the nation and South Carolina’ top prospect.

THI caught up with Freeling on Tuesday night and got the latest on his visit to Chapel Hill: