The North Carolina coaching staff is hard at work evaluating underclassman prospects. Kam Pringle, a 4-star class of 2024 offensive tackle from Woodland High in Dorchester, SC, was offered by the Tar Heels on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-7, 305-pounder has offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech.

THI caught up with Pringle on Thursday afternoon to get his thoughts on the Tar Heels: