FORT MILL, SC - One of the top offensive linemen in the class of the 2024 was in attendance at Rivals Camp Series at Nation Ford High School on Sunday. Four-star Kam Pringle out of Woodland High in Dorchester, SC, had an outstanding performance to earn the OL MVP.

Pringle, who measured in at 6-foot-7 and weighs 305 pounds is the No. 15 player nationally in his class. North Carolina offered the standout a few weeks ago. He has a who's who offer list and it continues to grow.

THI was on hand to see Pringle in action and got the latest on his recruitment including his thoughts on the Tar Heels: