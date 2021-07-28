4-Star OLB Sebastian Cheeks Commits To UNC

Sebastian Cheeks, a 4-star class of 2022 linebacker who attends Evanston (IL) High School announced Wednesday he will play football at North Carolina. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Cheeks visited UNC the first weekend of June, was at Texas on June 11, Wisconsin on June 19, Michigan on June 20, and at Oregon on June 25. He also has offers from Notre Dame, nearby Northwestern, and Iowa among many others. Cheeks is the No. 105 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, including the No. 10 outside linebacker. He is the No. 4 overall prospect in the state of Illinois. His raw Rivals rating is 5.9, so he will help elevate UNC’s average player rating for the class.

Like so many kids, Cheeks has based much of his decision on relationships, something the UNC staff does very well. That was one of the main things he was looking for during a whirlwind month of visits in June. “Recruiting has been fun, but it’s also been really busy getting out to all these places and getting a feeling for different programs,” Cheeks recently told Rivals’ Michigan site. “It’s been hectic, but it’s helped out a ton to get to meet these coaches. That’s what it’s coming down to for me — relationships.” Cheeks is the third linebacker that has committed to UNC from this class, joining Malaki Hamrick and Deuce Caldwell. He is the 12th member overall of the class of 2022 to pop for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.

Deana's Take:

“The Tar Heels got an excellent linebacker in Cheeks. He will definitely boost the linebacker room when he gets to Chapel Hill. His bond with Coach Thigpen was huge in his decision.”

Sebastian Cheeks Highlights