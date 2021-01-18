TarHeelIllustrated - 4-Star PG Dillingham Talks Playing For McInnis, UNC Offer

Combine is coached by former UNC star and 11-year NBA veteran Jeff McInnis, who retired from playing professionally following the 2008 season.

Dillingham, who is 6-foot-2, 160 pounds and rated the No. 12 overall prospect nationally in his class, led the Goats with 24 points, as Combine used a big second quarter to pull away at Quality Education Academy Gym.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – THI was on hand Monday night to watch 4-star class of 2023 point guard Robert Dillingham and Combine Academy take on Quality Education Academy, a game Combine won 69-50.

Here is the full interview and below is a transcript of what Dillingham had to say:

THI caught up with Dillingham after the game to get his thoughts on playing for McInnis, getting an offer by Roy Williams despite being just a sophomore, and what he likes about the Tar Heels.

North Carolina offered Dillingham on Christmas Eve, and among his other offers are from Ole Miss, Wichita State and South Florida. Kansas and Tennessee have been in contact and recently Virginia has talked with him quite a bit.

THI: You had a big game tonight in the win, so how do you think you played tonight?

DILLINGHAM: I think I played good. I got my teammates involved, we just played as a team and we won together.





THI: I want to talk a little bit about recruiting. It’s still a little bit early for you, but you’ve got some power conference offers, who else have you been hearing from?

DILLINGHAM: Recently, I’ve just been talking to UNC, Virginia and some other schools, but not much recruiting going on right now.





THI: You mentioned North Carolina. Roy Williams doesn’t offer sophomores hardly at all, what does that make you feel like getting an offer from Roy Williams?

DILLINGHAM: It just makes me feel like I can be special and if I keep working, maybe I can go to the league someday. And it’s just like a big achievement in my life getting an offer from him.





THI: What are your thoughts on UNC, what are some of the things that you like about the Tar Heels?

DILLINGHAM: I like the playing style, I like how he coaches the players, he gets players to the NBA. I like everything about the school.





THI: And playing for Coach McInnis, a former Tar Heel, how has that helped you in the recruiting process and everything?

DILLINGHAM: It’s helped me a lot. He’s taught me a lot of stuff because he made it in the NBA and he can also show me what I need to do to be a better player in college. And it's just benefit for me being here with him.



