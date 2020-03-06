Drake Maye, a 4-star quarterback who attends Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC, has flipped his commitment from Alabama to North Carolina, he announced Friday. Maye, the son of former UNC quarterback Mark Maye and younger brother of former UNC basketball player Luke Maye, committed to Nick Saban’s program last July, about a month after participating in Mack Brown’s Showtime camp in Chapel Hill. “I love Carolina, I’ve always loved it,” Maye recently told THI.

Maye's father played for UNC right before Brown took over the UNC program the first time following the 1987 season, so the Maye family has known Brown for decades. “He’s awesome, he’s great, he’s positive, he loves building relationships with you,” he said. “My dad was a graduate assistant for him so my dad knows him pretty well, so it’s been fun with coach Brown.” At 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, Maye has also been offered by Clemson, Auburn, Michigan, Ohio State, and many others. He was at UNC on Feb. 8 for the Duke-UNC game, in which Luke was honored at halftime.



Deana Says:

“Maye’s recruitment was similar to current UNC quarterback Sam Howell ,as I always thought UNC would be his final destination. The Maye name is considered Carolina royalty in Chapel Hill with the success of his father Mark and brother Luke. As a player, Drake has all the tools to be a special quarterback. He just has that All-American-type quarterback look. I can’t keep saying how huge this is for Coach Brown in keeping local kids to stay home and play for the Tar Heels.”





Drake Maye Highlights