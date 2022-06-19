4-Star QB Mettauer Building Bond With Longo, Carolina
CHAPEL HILL - One of the top prospects that attended the annual Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday at the Koman Practice Complex was class of 2024 quarterback Mabrey Mettauer out of The Woodlands (TX) High School.
Mettauer, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound 4-star prospect, is ranked No. 131 nationally and No. 18 in the talent-rich Longhorn State. The No. 9 pro-style quarterback helped the Highlanders to an 8-3 season by throwing for over 2,000 yards with over 20 touchdowns and rushing for over 300 yards with 12 touchdowns.
