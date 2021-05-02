Class of 2022 running back Michael Allen was one of several prospects that were in attendance at North Carolina's spring game on April 24. The 4-star multi-star athlete from J.H. Rose High School in Greenville, NC, has been in the process of getting back into action due to an early football injury this season.

The 5-foot-9, 186-pounder only played in two games for the Rampants and finished with 21 carries for 235 yards with a touchdown. His sophomore season he ran 128 times for 906 yards with 11 touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 284 yards with five touchdowns.

THI caught up with Allen to get the latest update on his trip to Chapel Hill and his recruitment: