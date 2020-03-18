DeAndre Boykins, a 4-star class of 2021 running back from Central Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Wednesday. Boykins, who is 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, has been offered by Auburn, Clemson, Duke, East Carolina, N.C. State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest among many others. Boykins was at UNC on Jan. 19 and had a fantastic visit, he told THI. "I feel loved every time I walk in there," he said.



Capable of lining up just about anywhere on the field, Boykins says the UNC staff is fairly open about where he could end up playing for the Tar Heels. "They like that I can play anywhere," he said. As for Mack Brown, Boykins is drawn to the veteran coach. "I really like Coach Brown because he's a people person and a players’ coach first," Boykins said. Boykins is ranked the No. 2 player at his position and the No. 3 prospect in the state of North Carolina. Boykins is the 11th member of UNC’s class of 2021 to commit to the Tar Heels.



Deana King Says...

"This is a huge commitment for the program and Mack Brown to get a kid of this caliber. DeAndre is explosive and is one of the elite playmakers in the country. He hails from the same high school as former Tar Heels star running back Natrone Means. I can't express how huge this is for North Carolina."

DeAndre Boykins Highlights