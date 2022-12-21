4-Star RB Louie Commits to North Carolina
Class of 4-star 2023 running back Jordan Louie has decided to commit and sign with the North Carolina Tar Heels today on early National Signing Day. The 6-foot, 210-pounder from Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, GA, became the Tar Heels' top running back target for the class of 2023 late in the fall after decommitting from West Virginia after several schools picked up interest.
Louie is ranked as the No. 33 prospect in Georgia and No. 20 nationally at the running back position. He has been to Chapel Hill on multiple occasions including an official visit on the weekend of December 9.
"My thoughts on the Tar Heels, they are great people," Louie told Rivals.com. "There is nothing about them that is wrong, all amazing and great people."
Louie was committed to West Virginia for several months until he decided to re-open his recruitment due to other schools pursuing him. He set up official visits to Vanderbilt, UNC, and Kentucky while keeping West Virginia still in play.
After the North Carolina visit, he cancelled the official visit to Kentucky and later eliminated Vanderbilt after their running back room was full.
The Tar Heels love Louie's ability to do everything in the backfield. The standout had a breakout senior season where he rushed 144 times for 1,558 yards with 15 touchdowns and caught 38 passes for 640 yards with 4 touchdowns.
DEANA'S TAKE
"If the Tar Heels land Jordan Louie, it will increase a very talented running back room. Per sources around the program, all running backs are coming back for the 2023 season as none have entered the transfer portal. Louie had a breakout senior season and can do a lot of things from the running back position."