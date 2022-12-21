



Class of 4-star 2023 running back Jordan Louie has decided to commit and sign with the North Carolina Tar Heels today on early National Signing Day. The 6-foot, 210-pounder from Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, GA, became the Tar Heels' top running back target for the class of 2023 late in the fall after decommitting from West Virginia after several schools picked up interest.

Louie is ranked as the No. 33 prospect in Georgia and No. 20 nationally at the running back position. He has been to Chapel Hill on multiple occasions including an official visit on the weekend of December 9.

"My thoughts on the Tar Heels, they are great people," Louie told Rivals.com. "There is nothing about them that is wrong, all amazing and great people."