4-Star Rivals250 WR Taylor Likes What He Saw At UNC's Practice

North Carolina got an early start on its 2022 season by starting fall practice on Friday. The Tar Heels had several visitors on hand for the practice Saturday that was open to the public in Kenan Stadium.

Among the visitors was class of 2024 wide receiver Alex Taylor from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC. The 4-star standout, who is No. 211 nationally in his class and No. 29 at his position, has been to Chapel Hill on multiple occasions.