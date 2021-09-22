4-Star Running Back George Pettaway Commits To UNC
George Pettaway, a 4-star class of 2022 running back who attends Nansemond Suffolk (VA) Academy has announced he will play football at North Carolina.
Pettaway, who is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, chose the Tar Heels over Michigan, Florida, and Penn State. He also has offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and many others.
"He has really turned North Carolina around,” Pettaway told THI, referring to UNC Coach Mack Brown. “First of all, the recruits he's getting to come. They know what he has done in the past. He is turning things around the way they are playing.”
Pettaway is the No. 101 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, including No. 5 at his position. He is the No. 4 overall prosect in the state of Virginia, which is loaded with seniors. Pettaway’s numerical rating is 5.9, which will help UNC’s per-player average.
In landing Pettaway, it also helps how the Tar Heels have utilized their running backs, as Michael Carter and Javonte Williams are now in the NFL.
"I think they utilize their running backs very well with a passer back there in Sam Howell and two good running backs that really grind it out,” he said. “They use their running backs very well and keep them fresh, which is always a good sign to keep them fresh. Being a prospect seeing that is a good thing.
“As a running back, you want to see that number one to keep the backs fresh and number two they get the ball and get it in space."
It also helps to have the Dre’ Bly connection to the Tidewater area.
“He’s from the 757, he knows what’s going on,” Pettaway said. “He knows his stuff, played in the NFL. That’s just great for UNC and great for me.”
Pettaway is the 14th member of UNC's class of 2022, and he is the fifth player from Virginia in the class.
Deana's Take:
“With the Tar Heels getting a player like Pettaway they are getting a perfect complement to Omarion Hampton. He is an elite playmaker with outstanding speed. Huge pickup in the state of Virginia.”