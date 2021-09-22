4-Star Running Back George Pettaway Commits To UNC

George Pettaway, a 4-star class of 2022 running back who attends Nansemond Suffolk (VA) Academy has announced he will play football at North Carolina.

Pettaway, who is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, chose the Tar Heels over Michigan, Florida, and Penn State. He also has offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and many others.

"He has really turned North Carolina around,” Pettaway told THI, referring to UNC Coach Mack Brown. “First of all, the recruits he's getting to come. They know what he has done in the past. He is turning things around the way they are playing.”

Pettaway is the No. 101 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, including No. 5 at his position. He is the No. 4 overall prosect in the state of Virginia, which is loaded with seniors. Pettaway’s numerical rating is 5.9, which will help UNC’s per-player average.