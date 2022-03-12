Javonte Vereen, who attends Havelock (NC) High School, is one of the top players in state for the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound 4-star tight end was one of 119 prospects on campus this past weekend for North Carolina's junior day.

Vereen, who ranks No. 9 in the state and No. 18 nationally at his position, doesn't have an offer from the Tar Heels just yet but thinks one is coming soon.

"UNC is going to offer this week sometime," Vereen told THI.

THI caught up with the standout on Wednesday morning to get the latest: