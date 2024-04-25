THI spoke with the 6-foot-2, 184-pound gunslinger who is ready to get to work with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks' coach Chip Lindsey about all things Tar Heels. Here is our conversation with him:

His visit in early April was a time of bonding with future teammates and the staff. Then, UNC's future quarterback was back on the scene at the Charlotte Rivals Camp on April 14, where he once again showcased his skills to the world on the offseason camp trail, Baker garnering the Quarterback MVP in Fort Mill.

The No. 4 prospect in the state and No. 12 player at the position nationally, has been a regular visitor to the Kenan Football Center. And he’s pushing the Carolina brand to so many prospects in his class.

The 4-star pro-style QB, who attends East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, NC, committed to UNC last June, and has been working ever since on behalf of head coach Mack Brown and the program helping to build a quality class.

Class of 2025 North Carolina quarterback commit Bryce Baker was once again back in Chapel Hill for earlier in April and then for the Tar Heels’ spring game April 20.

THI: What all were you able to do during the visit?

BAKER: "First off, I want to say that I loved the visit. I was able to stay the whole week in Chapel Hill because I was on spring break. I'm super grateful that my dad helped me seize the opportunity to do so. I was able to sit in on all of the quarterback meetings, watch all of the spring practices during the week, and bond with my future teammates!"

THI: What did you like about how Chip Lindsey ran his quarterbacks in practice and during drills throughout the week and why are you looking forward to him leading you in 2025 and beyond?

BAKER: "I love the detail-oriented, simplistic playbook. I also enjoyed the knowledge that both Coach Lindsey and (Volunteer Offensive Analyst) Clyde Christensen have, which presents me with great opportunities regarding development."

THI: Were you able to have a one-on-one with Mack Brown, and what all were you able to discuss with the Tar Heels' head coach during your latest return to Chapel Hill?

BAKER: "I did not have a one-on-one with (Brown), but I just had good conversations with him and his wife. I saw him periodically in the facilities. Just talking about the team, guys to recruit, and just checking on each other."

THI: How were you able to bond with your future teammates during the visit, and how did your recent visit to Carolina really speak to the program culture from your lens?

BAKER: "Talking with the other quarterbacks in the meeting room before the meeting, going out to eat, and talking plays with the other quarterbacks grew my relationship with UNC even more. This is because of the family atmosphere Coach Brown talks about is so prevalent around the guys."

THI: Did you have the opportunity to discuss plans with Chip Lindsey about you transitioning into the offense and learning the playbook and preparing for the UNC program in an ever-important, upcoming post-Drake Maye era which you will soon become a part of?

BAKER: "It was good! I love my decision to commit early, so the transition will be even more smooth because of the opportunities I will be able to seize, listening and taking notes in the quarterback meetings and asking desired questions about the playbook prepares me that much more to be ready."

THI: How do you feel about your MVP performance at the Rivals Camp in Charlotte, and what are you looking to accomplish this offseason and season as you gear up to become a future Tar Heels' quarterback?

BAKER: "Definitely blessed, and I give God all of the glory! I just plan to continue to build on the performance and strive for consistency!"

THI: How have you been pitching the program to potential recruits as the class continues to grow, and what are some of those reasons why players should come to Carolina?

BAKER: "Spending my whole spring break at Chapel Hill made my love for the school and the opportunity to compete here even more. The family atmosphere and development is evident!"