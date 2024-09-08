PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

4-Star WDE Griffin-Haynes Commits to Carolina

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
Zavion Griffin-Haynes, a 4-star weakside defensive end in the class of 2026, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced on Twitter on Sunday.

Griffin-Haynes was at UNC for the Tar Heels’ win over Charlotte on Saturday.

"Felt like home the love the coaches the fans are gonna get me to were I need to be it’s nothing but love from Chapel Hill and I can play early," he told THI on Sunday.

At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he was considered a 100% lock for Ohio State, according to Rivals FutureCast. Among his other offers are from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Auburn, Penn State, UCLA, Tennessee, and Florida State.

“(UNC) is definitely a dream school,” Griffin-Haynes said.

Griffin-Haynes, who attends Rolseville (NC) High School, which is located about 30 miles east of Chapel Hill, elaborated on why UNC is so appealing to him.

“Definitely the Jordan brand and the players,” he said. “Julius Peppers and a bunch of guys that were in my position that made it to the (NFL) Draft. Just a bunch of guys, and it’s just an inspiration to (have the opportunity) to be coached by Mack Brown.”

Rated the No. 151 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2026, the No. 10 prospect in North Carolina, and the No. 11 player at his position nationally, Griffin0Haynes has a 5.8 Rivals grade.

Brown’s early interest and loyalty to Griffin-Haynes certainly paid off.

“Coach Mack Brown, I love that guy,” Griffin-Haynes said. “He followed me on Twitter (X) as soon as they offered me, he was the first person who followed me. So, if I build a relationship with Coach Mack Brown, it would be great… He’s a great guy."

Griffin-Haynes is the second commitment for UNC in the class of 2026 joining quarterback Zaid Lott.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ORVdTOiAyMDI2IDQtc3RhciBFREdFIFphdmlvbiBHcmlmZmluLUhh eW5lcyBvZiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JhbXNGb290 YmFsbE5DP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYW1zRm9vdGJhbGxOQzwv YT4gY29tbWl0cyB0byBOb3J0aCBDYXJvbGluYS4gPGJyPjxicj5HcmlmZmlu IHNhaWQsIOKAnFRoZXkgbWFkZSBtZSBmZWVsIGxpa2UgYSBwcmlvcml0eSBh bmQgdGhleSBoYXZlIGEgcmVsYXRpb25zaGlwIHdpdGggbXkgZmFtaWx5LuKA nTxicj48YnI+U3Rvcnk6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9hN3B4MlFz VjNKIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vYTdweDJRc1YzSjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3UweTBhaE1hcEUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91MHkwYWhN YXBFPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENoYWRTaW1tb25zIChAQ2hhZFNpbW1vbnNf KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NoYWRTaW1tb25zXy9z dGF0dXMvMTgzMjg5NjY5MzIzMjA3OTEwNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTc2NTE5NjkvNjRmZTRmMjBkMjI1ODIwYWQ0ZGYy Y2Y2Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
