4-Star WDE Griffin-Haynes Commits to Carolina
Zavion Griffin-Haynes, a 4-star weakside defensive end in the class of 2026, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced on Twitter on Sunday.
Griffin-Haynes was at UNC for the Tar Heels’ win over Charlotte on Saturday.
"Felt like home the love the coaches the fans are gonna get me to were I need to be it’s nothing but love from Chapel Hill and I can play early," he told THI on Sunday.
At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he was considered a 100% lock for Ohio State, according to Rivals FutureCast. Among his other offers are from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Auburn, Penn State, UCLA, Tennessee, and Florida State.
“(UNC) is definitely a dream school,” Griffin-Haynes said.
Griffin-Haynes, who attends Rolseville (NC) High School, which is located about 30 miles east of Chapel Hill, elaborated on why UNC is so appealing to him.
“Definitely the Jordan brand and the players,” he said. “Julius Peppers and a bunch of guys that were in my position that made it to the (NFL) Draft. Just a bunch of guys, and it’s just an inspiration to (have the opportunity) to be coached by Mack Brown.”
Rated the No. 151 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2026, the No. 10 prospect in North Carolina, and the No. 11 player at his position nationally, Griffin0Haynes has a 5.8 Rivals grade.
Brown’s early interest and loyalty to Griffin-Haynes certainly paid off.
“Coach Mack Brown, I love that guy,” Griffin-Haynes said. “He followed me on Twitter (X) as soon as they offered me, he was the first person who followed me. So, if I build a relationship with Coach Mack Brown, it would be great… He’s a great guy."
Griffin-Haynes is the second commitment for UNC in the class of 2026 joining quarterback Zaid Lott.