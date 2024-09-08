Zavion Griffin-Haynes, a 4-star weakside defensive end in the class of 2026, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced on Twitter on Sunday.

Griffin-Haynes was at UNC for the Tar Heels’ win over Charlotte on Saturday.

"Felt like home the love the coaches the fans are gonna get me to were I need to be it’s nothing but love from Chapel Hill and I can play early," he told THI on Sunday.

At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he was considered a 100% lock for Ohio State, according to Rivals FutureCast. Among his other offers are from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Auburn, Penn State, UCLA, Tennessee, and Florida State.

“(UNC) is definitely a dream school,” Griffin-Haynes said.

Griffin-Haynes, who attends Rolseville (NC) High School, which is located about 30 miles east of Chapel Hill, elaborated on why UNC is so appealing to him.