CHAPEL HILL – Grimsley High School football players have become highly sought-after targets by North Carolina’s coaching staff.

Travis Shaw was perhaps the top defensive lineman in the nation, and is now a true freshman in Carolina blue. Four-star class of 2023 defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett just named UNC among his three finalists. And 4-star class of 2024 wide receiver Alex Taylor is another Whirlies’ star the Tar Heels are pursuing.

Taylor spent a few days at UNC this past week, culminating with his participation in the Mack Brown Showtime Camp at the Koman Practice Complex. Afterward, we caught up with him to see how his recruitment is going and to get some thoughts about UNC.