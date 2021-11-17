4-Star WR Andre Greene Commits To Carolina

Andre Greene Jr, a 4-star wide receiver in the class of 2022 who attends St. Christopher’s in Richmond, VA, has announced he will play football at North Carolina. Greene, who is the No. 36 overall prospect in the nation, chose the Tar Heels over a final three that included Georgia and Clemson. At 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, Greene is the No. 5 player in the nation at his position and the overall No. 3 prospect in talent-rich Virginia. “UNC is close to home,” Greene said. “(Wide receivers) Coach (Lonnie) Galloway and (head) Coach (Mack) Brown they show nothing but love. I took my official there in the summer also and Ioved my time up there. I had a couple of meetings with (offensive coordinator) Coach (Phil) Longo where I will be placed in the offense.”

Greene has been to UNC several times dating back to the start of the open period in June, and most recently he was in Chapel Hill for the Tar Heels’ victory over Duke in early October. He took his official visit to Carolina starting on June 18, his OV to Georgia was on June 11, and his official visit to Clemson was recently on November 13. Greene is the seventh commitment in this class for UNC from the state of Virginia. "They're doing a great job recruiting Virginia guys," Greene said. "They treat Virginia guys like they're North Carolina boys. They've also been on me from the jump. Ever since my official visit, Josh Downs and I have been close. He's a great player and a great person to be around. He's definitely a player I look up to." Greene is the 16th member of UNC’s class of 2022. He is the ninth 4-star to go with two 5-stars and five 3-star prospects. Carolina's class was ranked No. 10 before Greene's announcement, so it should go up.

Deana's Take

North Carolina continues to dominate recruiting in the state of Virginia. With the commitment of Greene, the Tar Heels will have that elite big-time play-making wide receiver to compliment their other receivers. It’s a huge recruiting win over national programs like Clemson and Georgia.

Andre Greene Highlights