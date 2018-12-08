“It’s a great program,” Brown told THI and Rivals.com. “I like the head coach Mack Brown. They’re bringing in a lot of new coaches that will really help out the team. I feel like they can go from a losing record to a winning record.”

Brown, whose brother, Dyami, just completed his true freshman season at wide receiver for the Tar Heels, chose UNC over Tennessee. He was considered a Tennessee lean for some time, but Carolina’s hiring of Mack Brown and the sudden optimism in Chapel Hill may have swayed Brown to stay in his home state.

A Rivals250 member at No. 216 and the No. 6 player in the state of North Carolina, Brown already had built a strong relationship with UNC assistant coach Tommy Thigpen, who played at Carolina for Mack Brown in the 1990s and was held over from Larry Fedora’s staff. In their most recent meeting this weekend in Chapel Hill, the West Mecklenburg High School standout said Thigpen focused on things that matter off the field.

“He didn’t talk to me about football, he talked about developing me as a young man and being a better me,” Brown sad.

As for football, the 6-1, 170 pounder says he’s exactly what the Tar Heels need.

“Carolina really doesn’t have an explosive type of guy,” he said. “They have guys like Dazz Newsome, who can get the ball and do stuff, they have Dyami, they have Beau (Corrales), they have Toe (Rontavius Groves). They have good receivers but they don’t have nobody that can take it off the top.”

Brown said he will “most likely” sign during the early signing period that runs from Dec. 19-21 and he will play in the Shrine Bowl next week.