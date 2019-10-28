News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-28 16:17:31 -0500') }} football Edit

4-Star Auburn Commit Has Inspiring Official Visit

4-Star Auburn commit Ze'Vian Capers tells THI about his official visit to UNC went this past weekend.
4-Star Auburn commit Ze'Vian Capers tells THI about his official visit to UNC went this past weekend. (Jacob Turner, THI)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
@NCPreps
TarHeelIllustrated.com
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Ze'Vian Capers, a 4-star wide receiver out of Denmark High School in Alpharetta, GA, made a surprising visit to North Carolina this weekend. The 6-foot-4, 215 pounder is currently committed to the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}