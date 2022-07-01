4-Star WR Christian Hamilton Commits To North Carolina
Christian Hamilton, a 4-star wide receiver from the class of 2023 who attends Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, NC, has announced he will play football at North Carolina.
At 6-foot and 180 pounds, Hamilton chose the Tar Heels over Texas A&M, Penn State, Clemson, Louisville, and South Carolina, each of which he has visited in recent months. Some of his other offers are from Florida, Auburn, Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin.
"I really know everybody there and I played with them when I was growing up- Drake Maye, Gavin Blackwell, and all them,” Hamilton said. “I feel comfortable around them and I wouldn't have to make any switches it I went there. Tad Hudson and I are close, too.”
A member of the Rivals250, Hamilton is the No. 111 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2023, including No. 19 at his position. He is the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.
Hamilton took his official visit to UNC last weekend, and has been on campus in Chapel Hill at least five other times. He is the 12th member of Carolina’s class of 2023.
Deana Says:
"This is an excellent commitment for Coach Brown and the Carolina offensive staff. The Tar Heels need receivers, and he has a chance to play early. He is everything you want in a receiver."