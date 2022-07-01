4-Star WR Christian Hamilton Commits To North Carolina

Christian Hamilton, a 4-star wide receiver from the class of 2023 who attends Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, NC, has announced he will play football at North Carolina.

At 6-foot and 180 pounds, Hamilton chose the Tar Heels over Texas A&M, Penn State, Clemson, Louisville, and South Carolina, each of which he has visited in recent months. Some of his other offers are from Florida, Auburn, Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin.

"I really know everybody there and I played with them when I was growing up- Drake Maye, Gavin Blackwell, and all them,” Hamilton said. “I feel comfortable around them and I wouldn't have to make any switches it I went there. Tad Hudson and I are close, too.”