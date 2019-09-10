4-Star WR Crowell Loves UNC Visit
Micah Crowell, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound wide receiver from East Forsyth High School in Kernersvillle, NC, was one of many prospects in attendance for North Carolina's 28-25 home-opening win over Miami...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news