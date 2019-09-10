News More News
4-Star WR Crowell Loves UNC Visit

THI catches up with highly regarded 2021 WR Micah Crowell, who is from Kernersville, NC.
Micah Crowell, who is from Kernersville, NC.
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
@NCPreps
TarHeelIllustrated.com
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Micah Crowell, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound wide receiver from East Forsyth High School in Kernersvillle, NC, was one of many prospects in attendance for North Carolina's 28-25 home-opening win over Miami...

