4-Star WR Gatling Discusses Carolina, Recruitment
CHAPEL HILL – The wide receivers are arguably the deepest position group in the 2024 recruiting cycle, and a prospect adding to the depth at the position is Alpharetta, GA, native Debron Gatling.
A 4-star prospect, Gatling is ranked No. 90 overall nationally, including 10 at his position, plus he’s No. 15 in the loaded state of Georgia. In addition to UNC, the Milton High School standout holds offers from programs such as Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Florida, Penn State, LSU, and Georgia among many others.
THI was at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday at UNC’s Koman Practice Complex and caught up with Gatling afterward, though he didn’t participate in the annual event. Here is the full Q&A with Debron Gatling:
