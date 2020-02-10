Blackwell, who is 6-foot and 155 pounds, has also been offered by LSU, Ohio State, Florida State and Penn State, among many others. A former high school teammate of current UNC quarterback Sam Howell, Blackwell is ranked the No. 83 overall prospect in the nation, including the No. 13 player at his position. He’s also the No. 5 prospect in the state of North Carolina.

Gavin Blackwell , a 4-star class of 2021 wide receiver from Sun Valley High School in Monroe, NC, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Tuesday on social media.

Blackwell's relationship with assistant coach Tommy Thigpen was one of the keys in his recruitment.

"Coach Thig is just all around a great guy and i’m excited to keep building this relationship I have with him," Blackwell recently told THI.

As for UNC head coach Mack Brown, Blackwell heaps high praise on the Hall of Famer.

“He’s a great coach, legendary,” Blackwell said. “There’s not much you can say, it’s Mack Brown. He’s that dude, he’s a really cool person, fun to talk to, great conversations. He’s good.”

Blackwell was back at UNC again this weekend for junior day and attented the Tar Heels' basketball game versus Boston College. He's attended multiple Carolina football games each of the past two seasons.

Blackwell is the fifth member of UNC’s class of 2021.



