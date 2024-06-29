Jordon Gidron is a 4-star wide receiver of Ridge View High School in Columbia, SC, who is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 10 at the position nationally for the class of 2026.

The speedy 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete, who was a member of a state champion 100-meter relay team and demonstrated the ability to become a potential power piece at the next level during the Rivals Camp in Charlotte, was on campus at North Carolina last Wednesday to experience the King of the Hill 7-on-7.

He has a wide range of offers from Power Four programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Ole Miss, North Carolina, NC State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech.

Gidron recently talked with THI about UNC. Here is what he had to say about the Tar Heels:



