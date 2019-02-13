Downs recently visited UNC twice in a six-day span, the second of the visits coming this past Sunday. Downs, whose father played at N.C. State, says the relationship he’s built with new head coach Mack Brown and that his uncle is defensive backs coach Dre’ Bly was selling the program hard were important factors.

Josh Downs , a 4-star class of 2020 wide receiver from North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, GA, has committed Wednesday afternoon to play football at North Carolina, he informed Rivals.com and THI.

“When I visited things went well,” the 5-foot-9, 162 pounder told THI. “It was my first time being up there since Mack Brown got there and it had a great vibe, I got to spend time with Dre’ Bly, my uncle as well as Coach (Lonnie) Galloway, who is a great coach. He coached Tavon Austin, so it doesn’t get much better than that.”

Speaking of Austin, a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, the staff told Downs there are similarities between the two.

“They see me as a Tavon Austin, versatile type of player and they always just tell me how much they want me in Chapel Hill,” Downs said.

Downs has also been offered by Georgia Tech, Oregon, N.C. State, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and the Tar Heels among others.

He is the sixth member of the class of 2020 and the fourth 4-star prospect among the commits.