Class of 2024 wide receiver Alex Taylor has been a very frequent visitor at games in Kenan Stadium this season. The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, has been to multiple Tar Heel games including this past Saturday night with Georgia Tech in town.

Taylor, who is currently ranked as the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina and No. 216 nationally, is having an outstanding junior year in helping his Whirlie teammates to a 13-0 record and fourth-round playoff appearance. Currently, he has 58 receptions for 904 yards with 11 touchdowns.

The 4-star has offers from Clemson, Duke, Missouri, North Carolina, NC State, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia. Along with his multiple trips to Chapel Hill, he has also been to games at NC State, Clemson, Duke, and Virginia Tech this fall.

THI caught up with Taylor to get his thoughts on his trip to Chapel Hill: