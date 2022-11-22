News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-22 17:09:04 -0600') }} football Edit

4-Star WR Taylor Discusses 'Amazing' Time At UNC Game

Class of 2024 wide receiver Alex Taylor was at the UNC-Georgia Tech game Saturday.
Class of 2024 wide receiver Alex Taylor was at the UNC-Georgia Tech game Saturday. (Kevin Roy)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

Class of 2024 wide receiver Alex Taylor has been a very frequent visitor at games in Kenan Stadium this season. The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, has been to multiple Tar Heel games including this past Saturday night with Georgia Tech in town.

Taylor, who is currently ranked as the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina and No. 216 nationally, is having an outstanding junior year in helping his Whirlie teammates to a 13-0 record and fourth-round playoff appearance. Currently, he has 58 receptions for 904 yards with 11 touchdowns.

The 4-star has offers from Clemson, Duke, Missouri, North Carolina, NC State, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia. Along with his multiple trips to Chapel Hill, he has also been to games at NC State, Clemson, Duke, and Virginia Tech this fall.

THI caught up with Taylor to get his thoughts on his trip to Chapel Hill:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}