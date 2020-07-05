 TarHeelIllustrated - 4-Star WR Twitty Talks UNC Offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-05 07:31:20 -0500') }} football Edit

4-Star WR Twitty Talks UNC Offer

THI caught up with Dakota Twitty (pictued with Mack Brown at last year's Showtime Camp), to discuss his UNC offer.
THI caught up with Dakota Twitty (pictued with Mack Brown at last year's Showtime Camp), to discuss his UNC offer. (THI)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Dakota Twitty has been on North Carolina’s radar for a while, but the 4-star class of 2022 wide receiver just recently picked up an offer from the Tar Heels, and he’s quite excited the relationship...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}