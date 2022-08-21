45 prospects From CP3 Rising Stars Camp Tour UNC
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
The second half of August generally means intense anticipation for college football fans nationwide as we are just days away from the kickoff to the 2022 season. However, there was lots of basketball going on inside the The Triad this past weekend.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news