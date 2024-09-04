As North Carolina begins the Conner Harrell era in Chapel Hill on Saturday against Charlotte, three former Tar Heels will return to a place they once called home.

Ja’Qurious Conley, Dontae Balfour, and Justin Olson, who now represent the 49ers, will enter the friendly confines of Kenan Stadium, this time to play against UNC.

In addition, former UNC coaches Dre' Bly, Tim Brewster, and Tim Cross are on the Charlotte staff, along with former amalyst Ty Greenwood.

For the first time in program history, UNC will take on Charlotte, and as the two near this weekend’s matchup, both Charlotte Head Coach Biff Poggi and Olson discussed the unique opportunity.

Here’s a breakdown of the trio and a transcript of Poggi and Olson’s thoughts regarding the Tar Heels:

Biff Poggi

Q: Players on staff on this team with North Carolina ties. Can you talk about what that means for your team to go back there?

POGGI: “We’ve got Justin Olson, Ja’Qurious Conley, Dante Balfour, and now we’ve got a bunch of coaches: Tim Brewster, Tim Cross, and Dre Bly. That’s a lot of guys from one program. They have great respect for Mack Brown and Chapel Hill. I think they’re all excited to go back and play, not with any kind of malice or revenge, none of that. There’s just great respect. All the kids and coaches talk glowingly about Coach Brown and the staff and the players there that they still know.”

Justin Olson - Wide Receiver

Following four seasons with the Tar Heels and a one-year stint at Middle Tennessee State, Olson finds himself in Charlotte to complete his final year of eligibility.

The Queen City native appeared in 30 games for UNC, hauling in 10 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. His best season came with the Blue Raiders, as he amassed career-highs in receptions (43) and receiving yards (450).

Olson played 34 offensive snaps in the loss to James Madison, garnering one target at receiver.

Q: Having a history with UNC [like] a lot of the guys on the team have, coaching staff and players, Biff said there’s a lot of respect there, not animosity. It’s a lot of respect. What is it like through your eyes to get to go back to Chapel Hill and get to play that program this week?

OLSON: “I’d just say emotional. I think it’s going to stir up a lot of memories, you know. Even the visiting locker room was where I was my freshman year while they were renovating the other locker room, so I can’t even imagine being at the end of my journey and being where it started, seeing how far I’ve come, it’s going to be very emotional. But like you said, no animosity, it’s all love. They gave me an opportunity, I got my degree, and I moved on.”

Q: Anyone in particular that you can’t wait to line up against? Any friends, anything like that over there?

OLSON: “Nah, not particularly. I’m just happy to see all those guys, talk to them again. I haven’t really spoken to many people once I left there so it’ll be nice seeing them all again.”

Ja’Qurious Conley - Defensive Back

Conley appeared in 23 games across three seasons for UNC, recording 81 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, and two interceptions. He also served as a kick returner for the Tar Heels in 2021, tallying 197 return yards in nine chances.

In Saturday’s 30-7 season-opening loss to James Madison, Conley did not record any stats.

Donte Balfour - Cornerback

Balfour spent two seasons in Chapel Hill, and is now in the midst of his second campaign with the 49ers. The junior cornerback played in six games with the Tar Heels, making six tackles.

Entering the 2024 season, Balfour was named a Preseason First Team All-AAC selection after securing 54 tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery as a sophomore. Balfour tied the school record with 11 pass breakups during the season and four in one game.

Through one game, Balfour has recorded 56 defensive snaps, the fourth-most on the roster, accumulating four tackles and one interception.



