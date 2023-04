As we continue looking back at North Carolina’s basketball season, here are the Tar Heels’ five best wins of the campaign.

Note that UNC finished 20-13 overall, including 11-9 in the ACC, and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010 and just the fourth times since 1974. This was also only the third times since 1966 that UNC has not played in the postseason.

Here are the Heels’ five best wins: