Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 14, 2024
5 Keys For Carolina to Defeat Wake Forest
circle avatar
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@HeelIllustrated

North Carolina is back in action Saturday after a second bye week in a span of a month when the Tar Heels host Wake Forest at Kenan Stadium for an 8 PM kickoff. The game will air on the ACC Network.

The Tar Heels have won consecutive games, both on the road, outscoring Virginia and Florida State 76-25. UNC racked up 17 sacks in the two games and had four interceptions.

Now they return home for the first time in five weeks to face a Demon Deacons club coming off a 46-36 loss at home to California which followed a stretch of three wins in four games.

UNC is 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC, while Wake is 4-5 and 2-3.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Wake Forest:

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In