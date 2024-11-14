5 Keys For Carolina to Defeat Wake Forest

North Carolina is back in action Saturday after a second bye week in a span of a month when the Tar Heels host Wake Forest at Kenan Stadium for an 8 PM kickoff. The game will air on the ACC Network.

The Tar Heels have won consecutive games, both on the road, outscoring Virginia and Florida State 76-25. UNC racked up 17 sacks in the two games and had four interceptions.

Now they return home for the first time in five weeks to face a Demon Deacons club coming off a 46-36 loss at home to California which followed a stretch of three wins in four games.

UNC is 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC, while Wake is 4-5 and 2-3.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Wake Forest: