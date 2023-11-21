North Carolina will play three games in three days at Imperial Arena, Atlantis, The Bahamas, beginning Wednesday when the Tar Heels face Northern Iowa.

UNC would then play either Texas Tech or Villanova on Thursday, and one of Stanford, Michigan, Memphis, or Arkansas on Friday.

This is Carolina’s third appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis, as they went 2-1 in November of 2014, and 2-1 in November of 2019. Armando Bacot played in that event as a freshman, and is still on the team, so this will be his second Battle 4 Atlantis.

Bacot played in all three games in 2019, averaging 13.7 points and 11.0 rebounds. That included 12 points and 15 rebounds against Alabama and 23 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks (still a career high) in a win over Oregon. UNC lost on day two to Michigan in its other game that year.

UNC and UNI tip off at noon Wednesday, the winners of that game and Texas Tech-Villanova meet at 2:30 on Thursday.

Here are 5 Keys for the Tar Heels to win the Battle 4 Atlantis: