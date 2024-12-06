5 Keys for North Carolina to Beat Georgia Tech

Will North Carolina get back into the win column Saturday?

The Tar Heels have dropped their last three games and host ACC foe Georgia Tech for a 2 PM tip off at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels have been underwhelming on both ends of the court during the streak and cannot afford to play that way again or they could be looking at a losing record.

The Yellow Jackets have been a bit of a disappointment as well as the Tar Heels. They are 4-4 and coming off a 76-61 loss at Oklahoma. Tech has also lost at home to Georgia, at home to North Florida, and at home to Cincinnati by 23 points. Their best win is probably over Charleston Southern because it won at Miami, though CSU is 3-7 on the season.

UNC is 4-4 and with this being its first conference game, only four non-league games remain.

Here are 5 Keys for Carolina to beat Georgia Tech: