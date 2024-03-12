The postseason is here with the ACC Tournament underway Tuesday afternoon at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. As for fourth-ranked and top-seed North Carolina, the Tar Heels take the court Thursday in the semifinals.

UNC will face the winner of Wednesday’s clash between Florida State and Virginia Tech. The game will tip at noon.

Also on the Tar Heels’ side of the bracket is No. 4 seed Pittsburgh, No. 5 seed Wake Forest, No. 12 seed Notre Dame, and No. 13 seed Georgia Tech. If the Heels reach the semifinals, it would play one of those four teams.

The Tar Heels are 25-6 overall and finished the regular season 17-3 in the ACC and in sole possession of first place, two games ahead of second-place Duke, which UNC defeated twice.

Here are 5 Keys for the Tar Heels to win the ACC Tournament: