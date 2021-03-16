North Carolina and the glass slipper of the NCAA Tournament rarely cross paths. The Tar Heels haven’t served as first-round fodder for an upstart since Harold “The Show” Arceneaux and Weber State did them in back in 1999, and UNC is usually seeded too high to carry the look of Cinderella.

Though, the Tar Heels did advance to the Final Four in 2000 as an eight seed knocking off the one and four seeds along the way.

Carolina (18-10) is back as a No. 8 seed for the fourth time in program history, tying 1990, 2000, and 2013 as the lowest seeds ever as well for UNC. The Heels are in the South Region and will face No. 9 seed Wisconsin on Friday in West Lafayette, IN, on Purdue’s campus. Are the Tar Heels primed to make a splash?

They are talented enough, deep enough, strong enough up front, and have a legendary coach who knows a thing or two about advance in the big dance. So it is certainly possible, but several things must go well for UNC to have a chance.

With that in mind, here are 5 Keys for UNC to play the role of Cinderella in this year’s NCAA Tournament: