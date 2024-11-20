Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 20, 2024
5 Keys for UNC to Beat BC
circle avatar
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@HeelIllustrated

With three consecutive wins in their back pocket and bowl eligibility a lock, North Carolina heads to Chestnut Hill, MA, to face Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.

The Tar Heels have not lost in nearly six weeks winning three straight with two bye weeks in that period as well. At 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC, UNC can secure a certain winning season with a win over the Eagles.

BC enters the game having lost four of its last five and stands at 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the ACC.

The game kicks off at noon and will air on The CW.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Boston College:

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In