5 Keys for UNC to Beat BC

With three consecutive wins in their back pocket and bowl eligibility a lock, North Carolina heads to Chestnut Hill, MA, to face Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.

The Tar Heels have not lost in nearly six weeks winning three straight with two bye weeks in that period as well. At 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC, UNC can secure a certain winning season with a win over the Eagles.

BC enters the game having lost four of its last five and stands at 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the ACC.

The game kicks off at noon and will air on The CW.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Boston College: