Published Sep 5, 2024
5 Keys for UNC to Beat Charlotte
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
North Carolina opens the home portion of its 2024 football season Saturday when Charlotte visits Kenan Stadium for a 3:30 PM kickoff.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 19-17 win at Minnesota while the 49ers are coming off a 30-13 home loss to James Madison that was actually a competitive game into the fourth quarter.

The Dukes led just 16-13 before scoring a touchdown for a 23-13 lead. JMU then added another TD after a turnover gave it great field position, and it took advantage getting the final score with 1:10 remaining.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Charlotte:

