North Carolina’s football team needs a game to play to rid itself of last week’s debacle against James Madison, and the Tar Heels get that with a trip to Duke on Saturday afternoon.

UNC (3-1) lost, 70-50, to the Dukes and dealt with the aftermath of head coach Mack Brown’s comments as well. The Heels insulated this week, with no media access since Monday’s weekly press conferences, and have zeroed in on moving forward.

Duke is 4-0 and coming off a 43-17 win at Middle Tennessee State last Saturday. The Blue Devils have also beaten Elon and UConn at home and won at Northwestern.

This is the ACC opener for both teams. The game kicks off at 4 PM and will air on ESPN2.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Duke: