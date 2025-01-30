North Carolina and Duke square off for the first of two battles this season Saturday when the Tar Heels visit Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on the second-ranked Blue Devils.

UNC enters the game having dropped three of its last four contests, with each of the defeats games in which the Tar Heels led with a few minutes remaining. Carolina is 13-9 overall and 6-4 in the ACC.

The Blue Devils come in having won 14 straight games, which is the longest streak in the nation, and with an 18-2 overall record and 10-0 in the ACC. Duke has had to come from behind in each of its last three games and was taken inside the final five minutes last week at Wake Forest and Monday night at home against NC State.

The game tips off at 6:30 PM and will air on ESPN.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Duke: