One of the most important December weeks in years, and perhaps decades, for North Carolina’s basketball program has arrived, and it begins with the Tar Heels taking on No. 7 Florida on Tuesday night in Charlotte.

As part of the Jumpman Invitational, UNC and the Gators tip at 7 PM at Spectrum Center with the Heels needing to enhance their NCAA Tournament resume.

As early as it is in the season, with the ACC 4-28 overall against the SEC and the historic basketball conference perhaps more down than any time ever, building a resume in league play will be difficult. So, UNC must take advantage of Tuesday’s opportunity.

The Heels face No. 18 UCLA on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in another similar opportunity.

Carolina is 6-4 while Florida is 10-0 with its closest margin a 13-point win at Florida State. The Gators are 3-0 against ACC teams (including Wake Forest and Virginia) by a combined margin of 48 points.

The game will air on ESPN.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Florida: